In the heart of northeastern India, Manipur, a significant and enduring issue shadows the daily lives of its inhabitants - the ethnic divide between the Kuki and Meitei communities. This schism, which has been intensifying since May, often escapes the full scrutiny of mainstream media. However, it is a reality that dictates interactions, fuels caution, and shapes the social fabric of the region.

A Night Journey Illuminates the Ethnic Divide

An individual traveling by bus in Manipur experienced the acuity of this divide first-hand. The journey was interrupted when unidentified men boarded the bus for an ethnic composition check of the passengers. They were specifically seeking members of the Meitei community, underscoring the stark reality of the divide. In Manipur, one's ethnicity can determine mobility and interactions, creating a constant environment of vigilance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Witness to the Divide

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a political event spearheaded by the Indian National Congress party, offered a platform to observe the depth of this ethnic divide. The event, while aiming for unity, inadvertently highlighted the chasm between the communities, reinforcing the need for proactive solutions.

The Unending Cycle of Violence in Manipur

Recurrent instances of violence, including attacks on security personnel and the discovery of unaccounted-for arms, underscore the profound nature of this divide. The lack of progress in establishing a peace committee to address the ethnic conflict indicates a deep-rooted issue coupled with an apparent lack of will to confront it. Amidst this, various political and tribal leaders continue their tug-of-war, with the common people caught in the crossfire.

The ongoing ethnic hostilities between the Meitei community and the tribal Kukis have led to displacement and the necessity for security forces to create buffer zones and camps to prevent further violence. However, the deep roots of the ethnic divide and the challenges faced by the security forces in containing the situation reveal a complex and volatile scenario.

Manipur's ethnic divide is not just a clash of communities but a chronic issue that impacts residents, the state, and its future. This first-hand account underscores the need for a comprehensive and inclusive solution that addresses the roots of the conflict and paves the way for lasting peace.