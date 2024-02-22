Cde Innocent Mabhena's Legacy Impacts Zanu-PF, Communities

As the sun rose over the serene lands of Chidobe village, just outside the bustling tourist town of Victoria Falls, a different kind of gathering took shape. It wasn't the usual crowd of adventurers or sightseers that the area is accustomed to, but rather a solemn assembly of hundreds, coming together to bid farewell to one of their own, Cde Innocent Mabhena. At 51, his sudden departure left a void in the hearts of many, from the local villagers to the higher echelons of the Zanu-PF party leadership in Hwange District.

Cde Mabhena's final journey began at his home, where he collapsed unexpectedly, to the profound shock of his family and friends. Despite the swift efforts to rush him to Victoria Falls Hospital, he was pronounced dead, leaving a community in mourning. Since 2017, Mabhena had served diligently as the Zanu-PF party's driver in Hwange District, a role that, while may seem modest to outsiders, was pivotal within the local political landscape. His commitment extended beyond the mere ferrying of officials; he was a bridge between the leadership and the grassroots, a trusted confidant, and a steadfast supporter of the party's initiatives.

A Community Gathers

The turnout for his funeral spoke volumes of the respect and love he commanded across different spectra of society. Not just the local villagers of Chidobe, but residents of Victoria Falls and members of the Zanu-PF leadership from both district and provincial levels made their way to pay their respects. The service, led by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was a poignant homage to a man who had lived a life of service. Yet, it was the Zanu-PF members, adorned in their party regalia, who brought a distinctive vibrancy to the somber occasion. With songs, dances, and a palpable sense of unity, they celebrated Mabhena's life and legacy. In a departure from conventional funeral practices, the party members shouldered the responsibility of carrying the coffin, leading the procession to the family graveyard, a testament to Mabhena’s integral role within the party and the community at large.

Throughout the day, various speakers took turns to highlight Cde Mabhena's invaluable contributions, not just to the Zanu-PF party, but to the community as a whole. His unwavering dedication, they noted, was a beacon of loyalty and service that would be sorely missed. Behind the political identity, however, was a family man who leaves behind a wife and five daughters. Their loss, deeply personal and profound, resonates with a community that has lost a beloved figure. Mabhena's legacy, encapsulated in his commitment to his work and his community, sets a formidable benchmark for service and loyalty.

The tribute paid to Cde Mabhena by the Zanu-PF party and the wider Chidobe and Victoria Falls communities reflects the profound impact of his life and work. In a world often divided by politics and ideology, his story is a reminder of the underlying humanity that connects us all.