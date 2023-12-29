en English
Health

A Decade of Assisted Suicide in Vermont: Over 200 Lives Ended with Dignity

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
Since the Vermont legislature passed Act 39, legalizing assisted suicide in 2013, 203 terminally ill individuals have opted to end their lives through prescribed life-ending drugs. The Vermont Department of Health provided this data, reflecting the period from May 2013 to June 2023. The majority of these individuals were battling terminal cancer or neurodegenerative conditions, shedding light on the harsh realities of these diseases.

Evolution of Vermont’s Assisted Suicide Law

Originally, Vermont’s aid-in-dying law, Act 39, mandated a six-month prognosis and several in-person visits with a physician. However, the law underwent significant amendments in 2022. These amendments created provisions for telemedicine consultations, enabling patients to discuss their options with physicians remotely. Additionally, the mandatory 48-hour waiting period for prescriptions was eliminated, facilitating quicker access to life-ending drugs for those who had made their decision.

Willem Jewett: A Life Lived with Passion and Purpose

Among the 203 individuals who opted for assisted suicide was the former Vermont legislator, Willem Jewett. Diagnosed with mucosal melanoma, a rare form of cancer, Jewett decided to exercise his right as per Act 39 and passed away on January 12, 2023. Jewett, who served the Vermont House from 2003 to 2016, was a strong proponent of Act 39 and continued to advocate for the legislation’s accessibility even in his final months.

His dedication to public service and his passion for cycling defined Jewett’s life and political career. As majority leader, he was known for his energy, humor, and intelligence. Indeed, his contribution to the assisted suicide law forms an integral part of his broader legislative legacy.

Assisted Suicide: A Decade On

As Vermont marks a decade since the legalization of assisted suicide, reflections on the impact of this law are in order. Over 200 terminally ill individuals have chosen to end their lives with dignity, thanks to Act 39. Advocates like Willem Jewett have played a crucial role in shaping the law and ensuring its accessibility. However, as we move forward, the ongoing conversation about the ethical implications of assisted suicide and patient rights continues to be of paramount importance.

Health Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

