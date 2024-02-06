A Decade in Review: Assessing Economic Policy Under Narendra Modi's Government

As the Narendra Modi government marks a decade of leadership in India, one cannot help but assess its economic strides through the prism of the reform wish-list birthed in 1991. In light of this, it becomes apparent that the administration has championed key reforms such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), reduction of corporate taxes, the inception of an inflation-targeting monetary policy, adherence to a conservative fiscal policy, and a pronounced emphasis on manufacturing through production-linked incentives.

Checking off the Reform Agenda

Despite ticking numerous boxes on the reform agenda, the outcomes, specifically with regard to GDP growth, have been consistent but not groundbreaking. The growth rate has hovered around an average of 6.3% since the landmark year of 1991 with no significant breakthroughs. This observation holds true even in the presence of a conservative fiscal policy and an assertive public investment in infrastructure.

The Conundrum of Supply and Demand

The strategy of leaning towards supply-side measures in a demand-constrained economy raises questions about its effectiveness in stimulating higher growth rates. The comparatively low government expenditure in GDP coupled with conservative fiscal policies may be inhibiting potential growth. Furthermore, signs of weak demand are evident as indicated by the sluggish sales of cars and two-wheelers. The lack of adequate private sector investment also adds to the puzzle.

Looking Ahead

India stands on the precipice of growth with global interest and improved infrastructure. However, the policy outcomes must undergo critical assessment. It is imperative that past mistakes are not repeated. While the Modi government has successfully implemented key reforms, it must also address the challenges that present themselves, such as weak demand and inadequate private sector investment, to truly unleash the potential of the Indian economy.