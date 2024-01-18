A Decade at GM: Mary Barra's Visionary Leadership Amid Challenges

Mary Barra's decade-long journey at the helm of General Motors (GM) has been one marked by pivotal transformations, record-breaking profits, and a fair share of high-profile challenges. As the automotive industry itself has been shifting gears towards the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs), Barra has been steering GM through these uncharted territories with a vision to transform the traditional automaker into a technology-driven powerhouse.

Barra's Vision: A Tech-Driven GM

Under Barra's leadership, GM has notched record profits and implemented significant cultural shifts within the company. Her strategy has been centered around transforming GM into a technology-centric company, with a heavy emphasis on the development and promotion of electric and autonomous vehicles. An ambitious set of financial targets for 2025 and 2030, including plans to double the company's revenue by 2030, has been set under her purview.

Barra's visionary approach has led GM to surpass Wall Street earnings forecasts in 34 of the last 35 quarters, earning her acclaim as a forward-thinking leader. In 2021, she announced a bold pledge: GM would offer exclusively electric vehicles by 2035, and the company committed a staggering $35 billion towards the development of EVs and AVs.

Challenges and Setbacks

However, the road to achieving these lofty goals hasn't been without bumps. GM's EV rollout has been slower than anticipated, with demand not matching the initial projections. GM's majority-owned autonomous vehicle company, Cruise, has also been facing a crisis. Software issues with its Chevy Blazer EV and production delays have added to the challenges, yet GM maintains its confidence in meeting its goals.

Stock Market Response and Future Outlook

These setbacks have not gone unnoticed by the stock market. GM's stock price has seen a decline of nearly 50% from its peak in January 2022. Investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, once a major shareholder, sold all of its GM shares in the third quarter of 2023. Despite these challenges, GM's EV sales in the last year still put it in third place behind Tesla and Hyundai Motor, largely thanks to the sales of the now discontinued Chevrolet Bolt models.