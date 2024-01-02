A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi’s election run

Renowned Dhallywood actor Mahiya Mahi is venturing into uncharted territory, stepping into the political spotlight by running as an independent candidate for the Rajshahi-1 constituency. Mahiya began her election campaign trail from her home in Mundumala, Rajshahi, accompanied by her spouse Rakib Sarker and a wave of supporters.

A Symbolic Campaign

She has been allocated the ‘truck’ as her electoral symbol, a choice she made personally. Emphasizing her connection with the younger generation, Mahiya has incorporated toy trucks as a part of her campaign strategy. She has procured approximately 50,000 toy trucks, which are being gifted to children throughout her campaign trail.

On the Road

Mahiya’s campaign trail spanned various regions including Godagari and Tanore upazilas as well as Jairampur village, covering a considerable distance of 170 kilometers. Throughout her journey, Mahiya conducted at least ten meetings and directly interacted with local residents. She upheld a humble demeanor, touching the feet of elders as a mark of respect, while embracing children.

Locals’ Perception and Outlook

Despite her status as a celebrity, she was perceived as empathetic and approachable by local residents. Women, in particular, showed an inclination to vote for her, as they could identify with her experiences. The actor, who admitted to finding politics complex, is driven by a tenacious spirit and an aspiration to serve and connect with the people. While some locals voiced that she might require more manpower to secure a victory, Mahiya regards her constituents as her workforce.