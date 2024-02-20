A Cry for Safety: The Deteriorating Situation of Kashmiri Pandits in Kulgam

In the shadowed lanes of Kulgam, a narrative of fear and despair unfolds as the Kashmiri Pandit community faces a grim reality. A recent event amplifies the looming threat over this minority, marking a chapter of insecurity and political negligence in the picturesque but troubled region of Jammu and Kashmir. Amidst the serene valleys, the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit school teacher has reignited concerns of another potential exodus, echoing the dark times of the early 1990s.

The Echoes of Insecurity

The serene life in Kulgam, a district known for its beautiful landscapes, has been shattered by the sound of gunfire, targeting one of the valley’s most vulnerable communities. The recent assassination of a Kashmiri Pandit, serving as a school teacher, serves as a stark reminder of the perilous situation for the Pandits in the valley. This incident not only highlights the immediate threat to life but also the failure of government initiatives aimed at resettling displaced Pandits. Promises of safety and rehabilitation have fallen short, leaving the community in a state of perpetual uncertainty.

Government's Assurance vs. Reality

The government's approach, supposedly designed to ensure the safe return and settlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, seems to be a distant dream. Despite the assurances, the ground reality speaks volumes of neglect and inefficacy. The absence of human intelligence in the region has allowed militants to strike at will, further exacerbating the vulnerability of the Pandit community. The targeted killing is not just an act of violence; it is a message of intimidation, casting shadows on the future of Kashmiri Pandits in their ancestral land.

In response to the growing concerns, Rakesh Asthana, the Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), made a significant visit to a Kashmiri Pandit colony in Vessu, Kulgam, on February 20th. The visit, intended to interact with the residents and grasp the depth of their issues, saw participation from key officials including DIG South Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioners of Kulgam and Anantnag, Athar Aamir Khan and Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid respectively; and SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal. The discussions held were a testament to the community’s plea for security and justice, shedding light on the immediate need for effective measures to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Cultural and Political Backlash

The predicament of Kashmiri Pandits is further compounded by the cultural and political milieu. The promotion of the film 'The Kashmir Files' by BJP, though aimed at highlighting the plight of Pandits, has also led to polarized opinions and alienation. Critics argue that such moves exacerbate the division rather than aiding in the healing process. The need of the hour is to foster a sense of unity and understanding, transcending political agendas for the sake of humanity.

The narrative of Kashmiri Pandits is a poignant reminder of the complexities and challenges in restoring peace and harmony in the valley. As the community stands at the crossroads of hope and despair, the targeted killing in Kulgam is a grim indicator of the long road ahead. The echoes of insecurity and fear among the Pandits call for immediate action and a reevaluation of the strategies aimed at their resettlement and safety. The visit by NHRC’s Special Monitor, Rakesh Asthana, is a step towards acknowledging the issues faced by the community, yet the path to justice and security is fraught with challenges. The story of Kashmiri Pandits in Kulgam is a testament to their resilience amid adversity, a call for recognition, and a plea for peace in their homeland.