A Crucial Decision Looms: The Scrap Metal Export Ban in South Africa

As the ban on scrap metal exports approaches expiration, the South African Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition is on the precipice of a pivotal decision. Leading voices in the industry are urging the Minister to consider the broader implications and lasting impact of the forthcoming decision, stressing the necessity for a sustainable policy framework that takes into account the interests of all industry segments.

An Unsuccessful Past

The scrap metal export ban, originally implemented with the intent to curb infrastructure damage and theft, has been widely criticized for its ineffectiveness. The ban resulted in economic repercussions, evidenced by ArcelorMittal South Africa's (AMSA) contemplation of closing its long-products business due to the adverse effects of the policy.

As the ban is set to expire on December 15, 2023, it has been viewed as a blunt instrument that sent negative economic signals and resulted in unintended consequences. The extension of public consultation to January 12, 2024, underscores the urgency to explore alternative strategies to maintain the balance of the industry.

A Collaborative Approach

A promising option is the development of an industry pledge, co-developed with the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC). This pledge would include ending cash transactions for scrap metal, stringent inspections to verify the origins of scrap metal, and a strict policy against purchasing metal from unknown sources or suspected to be stolen from public infrastructure.

Both upstream and downstream segments of the industry are committed to working with the DTIC and the South African government to develop a sustainable industrial policy framework that encourages growth while ensuring steel demand through consistent public infrastructure projects. While the industry is open to dialogue and cooperation, it insists on an approach to policymaking that avoids creating conflict between different segments of the industry.