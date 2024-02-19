Scandal Rocks South Africa's Hawks: Lieutenant Colonel Arrested for Bribery

In a riveting turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power in South Africa, the Hawks, an elite investigative unit tasked with tackling high-profile crimes, finds itself embroiled in a scandal that reads like a gripping crime novel. Central to this unfolding drama is the arrest of Lieutenant Colonel Elias Ledwaba, a principal investigator within the Hawks, caught in the act of soliciting a bribe from Matlosana's Chief Financial Officer, Mercy Phetla. This incident not only casts a long shadow over the integrity of the Hawks but also highlights the pervasive nature of corruption that South Africa grapples with.

The Sting Operation: Catching Corruption Red-Handed

In a meticulously planned sting operation, Ledwaba was apprehended while extorting R100,000 from Phetla, marking a significant blow to the credibility of an institution designed to combat corruption. The arrest, which took place between October and December 2023, sheds light on the internal corruption within the Hawks, as Ledwaba was remanded in custody, awaiting trial. This period also saw the Hawks making headlines for their high-profile investigations, leading to the arrest and court appearance of 705 accused, with 220 convictions and sentences handed down for a range of crimes, including fraud, illicit possession of precious metals, narcotics, and corruption.

A Web of Deceit: The National Lotteries Commission Scandal

Further complicating the narrative, former Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has been implicated in a separate scandal involving the misappropriation of millions from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). Funds earmarked for a sports facility in Venda, Limpopo, were allegedly diverted for personal luxury expenses by Mulaudzi and an insider at the NLC. The investigation, which has now been concluded, has been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for potential prosecution. This scandal also entangles other high-profile figures, including the former NLC Head of Risk, Marubini Ramatsekisa, and artist-businessman Arthur Mafokate, with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) freezing Ramatsekisa's pension payout amidst investigations into a larger R1.4 billion NLC scandal.

Seeking Redemption: The Hawks' Path Forward

In light of these developments, the Office of the DPCI Judge, responsible for investigating complaints within the Hawks, has come under scrutiny over its handling of high-profile cases. Questions loom large about Police Minister Bheki Cele's next steps in addressing these breaches of trust and corruption within the ranks.