Nanka Murder Sparks Fear, Prompts Calls for Intensified Investigations and Security

The peaceful community of Nanka, nestled in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria, has been swallowed by an abyss of grief and fear following the brutal murder of Nze Joe Mohale Ezenwegbu, a revered political figure and esteemed member of society. The chilling incident occurred on the evening of November 11, 2023, at the Etti Village Community Hall, where Ezenwegbu was gunned down in cold blood by unidentified assailants.

Ezenwegbu was enjoying a moment of leisure with friends after hosting a political meeting in his capacity as the Ward 1 chairman for the Young Peoples Party (YPP). The assailants, whose identities and motives remain shrouded in mystery, reportedly labelled him 'sabo' - a traitor - before ruthlessly shooting him in the lower abdomen. Despite being rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Ezenwegbu succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Call For Justice

In response to this heinous act, the Nanka Forum, a prominent socio-cultural group, issued a press statement on January 12, 2024. Signed by Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe and Barrister Chinwike Ezebube, the statement implores the police and the Department of State Services to intensify their investigation into Ezenwegbu's murder. It underscores Ezenwegbu's positive impact on the community and the urgency of bringing his killers to justice.

The murder of Ezenwegbu has not only cast a long shadow over Nanka but has also heightened fear and tension among its residents, particularly in light of an impending re-run election. Moreover, this incident is not isolated; it forms part of a disturbing series of unexplained assassinations of prominent local figures. The Nanka Forum has therefore appealed for a thorough investigation into these incidents, a move they hope will prevent further violence and reinforce security in the region.