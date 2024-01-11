Economist Urges Constitutional Reform for Trinidad and Tobago’s Second Republic

In an impassioned call to action, economist Terrence Farrell champions the urgent need for constitutional reform in Trinidad and Tobago. Farrell’s clarion call is for more than just electoral changes; he advocates for a radical overhaul of the system, a move towards a Second Republic.

Farrell’s argument stems from the inadequacies of the 1962 Independence Constitution and the modest adjustments made by the 1976 Republican Constitution. These documents, while instrumental in shaping the nation, have failed to keep pace with the evolving needs of the country and its people. The slow erosion of vital institutions under these outdated structures necessitates a Second Republic, a transformative step towards social peace and prosperity.

Unambiguous Advocacy for Reform

Farrell’s advocacy for reform goes beyond the ambiguous electoral changes suggested by the late Basdeo Panday. The economist proposes specific structural and processual reforms to address current deficiencies and prevent institutional collapse. Among these is the removal of the savings clause that has long protected outdated laws, often serving as a hindrance to progressive legislative changes.

He further advocates for the reform of the Public Service and Police Service Commissions, bodies that play a pivotal role in safeguarding public order and maintaining the machinery of the state. Farrell also demands greater accountability and performance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), institutions crucial to upholding justice and maintaining public faith in the legal system.

Revamping and Revising

Farrell’s suggested reforms extend to the Integrity Commission, which he believes needs stronger investigative and prosecutorial powers to ensure transparency and integrity in public life. He also proposes a revision of financial authority devolution to the Tobago House of Assembly and the regional corporations.

Acceding to the Caribbean Court of Justice, Farrell argues, will lend greater legitimacy to the nation’s judicial processes. He also suggests changing the process for national awards and the awarding of silk, vesting these powers unambiguously in the office of the President.

Farrell’s vision for a Second Republic is bold and ambitious, reflecting the country’s maturity and setting a new course for social peace and prosperity. It is a call to arms for all Trinbagonians to rethink their constitutional framework and strive for a more responsive, accountable, and fair governance system.