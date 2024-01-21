A Century After Lenin: Diminished Legacy in Modern Russia

Today marks the centenary of the demise of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union. A century after his death on January 21, 1924, Lenin's once pervasive presence in Russia, encapsulated by his embalmed body on display in the mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square, has largely receded into the background. A place that was once a near-essential pilgrimage for many has been reduced to limited visiting hours, attracting less crowd than the Moscow Zoo, thereby signifying a dwindling public interest.

Lenin's Ideology: A Sideshow in Contemporary Russia

In the political arena of modern Russia, Lenin's ideology is considered a sideshow. The Communist Party, once the ruling party under Lenin's leadership, now holds a minor fraction of the parliamentary seats compared to President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. Despite the reverence still held by some Communists, Lenin does not play a significant role in the contemporary Russian political landscape, as evident from the statements of historian Konstantin Morozov and Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov.

A Shift in Perception: Moving on from Lenin's Ubiquity

Modern Russia has seen a significant shift from the era of Lenin's ubiquitous imagery and streets bearing his name. Many have been renamed, and his statues often become targets of vandalism. This change in perception reflects Russia's transformation over the past century. Today, Lenin's revolutionary zeal and influence are more of a historical interest than an active political force. His legacy, once dominant and omnipresent, is now largely seen through the lens of history.

100th Death Anniversary: Lack of Official Ceremony

As the 100th anniversary of Lenin's death approaches, the lack of an official ceremony further underscores the diminished stature of Lenin in Russia. The ambiguous feelings of modern Russians towards Lenin, the impact of his legacy on Russia, and President Vladimir Putin's stance on Lenin's role in Soviet history are all indicative of a nation that has moved on, relegating Lenin's legacy to the annals of history.