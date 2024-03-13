A Call for Unity and Reform: Cardinal Sako's Vision for Iraq

Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, issued a powerful statement urging a comprehensive reevaluation of Iraq's political landscape. His call for unity, devoid of sectarianism and quotas, seeks a new consensus framework that prioritizes citizenship, human rights, and the preservation of Iraq's diverse mosaic.

Congratulatory Wishes Amidst Concerns

Cardinal Sako, extending sincere congratulations for Ramadan, voiced deep concern over persistent conflicts in Palestine and other regions. Expressing dismay, he lamented the coexistence of such turmoil with the sacred observance of Ramadan, emphasizing the urgency for global solidarity.

A Plea for Peace and Human Fraternity

Sako emphasized that peace is not a mere idea but a vital project requiring courage and practical application. Urging a collaborative effort worldwide, he called for the reduction of injustice, improved living conditions, and the promotion of human fraternity and love as essential elements for lasting global peace.

Iraq's Imperative for Political Renewal

The Cardinal pointedly addressed Iraq's need for political reevaluation, advocating for a new consensus framework devoid of sectarian and quota divisions. After two decades since the regime's fall, he urged a complete overhaul of the political process, emphasizing the importance of a formula based on full citizenship to ensure a better future for Iraqis while preserving their diverse rights.