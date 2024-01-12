en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana’s 2024 General Election

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana’s 2024 General Election

In Gaborone, a rallying cry echoed across the cityscape, urging women to actively consider running for political office in the forthcoming 2024 General Election in Botswana. The call was made during the inauguration of the new Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, throwing light on the pressing need for women to have a more impactful presence in the political sphere.

Current Political Landscape

The political landscape of Botswana has long been a male-dominated space. Out of the many elected Members of Parliament, a mere three are women, a statistic that paints a stark picture of the gender imbalance in Botswana’s political scene. Other women in the Parliament have been specially elected, accounting for their presence in the political arena.

Role of Media in Women’s Empowerment

The media, a powerful tool in shaping public sentiment, was urged to focus its lens on positive stories of women empowerment. The call extended to urging the media to report constructively on female politicians, highlighting their achievements, challenges, and contributions to the nation’s progress. The impact of media coverage on gender issues is immense, having the potential to mould socio-political and cultural responses towards gender inequality and the pressing challenge of gender-based violence (GBV).

Gender Equality in Politics

MYSC Minister Tumiso Rakgare acknowledged the gender disparity in politics. He highlighted how, despite the low number of women in Parliament compared to men, the women present have significantly influenced the nation’s development. Reiterating the need to shatter the existing trend, he pushed for a surge in female political engagement.

The newly appointed Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, Joy Phumaphi, drew a comparison between the participation of women in the 1999 and 2019 General Elections. Her analysis pointed towards a worrisome regression in women’s political involvement over the two decades. She noted that the situation for female councillors was only marginally better.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s crucial to introspect and plan for a more gender-balanced political landscape. Mmegi, Botswana’s leading independent news provider, continues to provide uninterrupted news coverage, spanning a variety of topics, from politics to entertainment, ensuring a comprehensive view of the nation’s pulse.

0
Botswana Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Botswana

See more
6 hours ago
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
Five women have been announced as the forefront runners in the upcoming General Election for the Botswana Congress Party (BCP). This move, marking a significant shift towards gender equality in political representation, showcases the party’s commitment to empowering women in the political arena. The highlight of the announcement is the inclusion of Unity Dow, a
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
China-Aided Mmopane Primary School Tops District with 98.3% PSLE Pass Rate
1 day ago
China-Aided Mmopane Primary School Tops District with 98.3% PSLE Pass Rate
Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts
14 hours ago
Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
20 hours ago
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
20 hours ago
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
16 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
2 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
2 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
2 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
2 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
2 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
3 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
3 mins
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk's Government
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
3 mins
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
8 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
15 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app