A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana’s 2024 General Election

In Gaborone, a rallying cry echoed across the cityscape, urging women to actively consider running for political office in the forthcoming 2024 General Election in Botswana. The call was made during the inauguration of the new Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, throwing light on the pressing need for women to have a more impactful presence in the political sphere.

Current Political Landscape

The political landscape of Botswana has long been a male-dominated space. Out of the many elected Members of Parliament, a mere three are women, a statistic that paints a stark picture of the gender imbalance in Botswana’s political scene. Other women in the Parliament have been specially elected, accounting for their presence in the political arena.

Role of Media in Women’s Empowerment

The media, a powerful tool in shaping public sentiment, was urged to focus its lens on positive stories of women empowerment. The call extended to urging the media to report constructively on female politicians, highlighting their achievements, challenges, and contributions to the nation’s progress. The impact of media coverage on gender issues is immense, having the potential to mould socio-political and cultural responses towards gender inequality and the pressing challenge of gender-based violence (GBV).

Gender Equality in Politics

MYSC Minister Tumiso Rakgare acknowledged the gender disparity in politics. He highlighted how, despite the low number of women in Parliament compared to men, the women present have significantly influenced the nation’s development. Reiterating the need to shatter the existing trend, he pushed for a surge in female political engagement.

The newly appointed Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, Joy Phumaphi, drew a comparison between the participation of women in the 1999 and 2019 General Elections. Her analysis pointed towards a worrisome regression in women’s political involvement over the two decades. She noted that the situation for female councillors was only marginally better.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s crucial to introspect and plan for a more gender-balanced political landscape. Mmegi, Botswana’s leading independent news provider, continues to provide uninterrupted news coverage, spanning a variety of topics, from politics to entertainment, ensuring a comprehensive view of the nation’s pulse.