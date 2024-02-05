A Call for Digital Freedom: Ensuring Internet Access During Azerbaijan's 2024 Elections

In a remarkable display of advocacy, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the KeepItOn Coalition have jointly appealed to the Azerbaijani government and telecommunications companies. Their plea? To ensure uninterrupted, free, and secure internet access during the presidential elections slated for February 7, 2024. This urgent call to action is born of an unsettling history of internet shutdowns in Azerbaijan, particularly during times of military conflict since 2020.

Contextualizing the Internet Shutdowns

The organizations' concerns are not unfounded. Instances of internet shutdowns, where major social media networks were throttled and entire cities were disconnected, have occurred in the past during military operations. These shutdowns have been seen as a form of censorship, particularly during critical periods when transparent communication is vital for societal stability. The impact of these shutdowns extends beyond inconvenience—they undermine the democratic process, violate citizens' rights to information, and have a negative impact on the economy.

The Importance of Unrestricted Internet Access

Preserving internet access is not just about ensuring digital convenience—it is about safeguarding democratic principles. The upcoming presidential elections are a significant event in Azerbaijan's political landscape. Internet access, particularly during this period, is essential for a fair and transparent electoral process. It allows citizens to access information about candidates, policies, and voting procedures, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions.

Advocacy for Digital Rights

The CPJ and KeepItOn Coalition are not merely highlighting the issue—they are proposing solutions. Their open letter recommends measures that the government and telecommunication providers can take to ensure internet access remains uninterrupted during the elections. The organizations are unwavering in their stance: Azerbaijani citizens should have their digital rights respected, particularly during such a crucial political event.