Politics

A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US

In the shadow of a tumultuous year, the United States finds itself grappling with a resounding call for a democratic political economy. This demand, echoed by millions of voices, has been amplified in the wake of a chain of crises that have hit the country: the horrifying police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, rampant wildfires reducing swathes of California and Oregon to ashes, and the relentless onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 250,000 lives.

A Democracy in Crisis

While these crises have been unfolding, the stark reality of economic inequality has been laid bare for all to see. The wealth of the richest Americans continues to multiply even as millions of ordinary citizens struggle with job insecurity, lack of essential healthcare, and the absence of basic necessities. The struggle is particularly acute for those engaged in essential but often undervalued labor, who have found themselves on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Influence of the Wealthy

Against this backdrop of inequality, the influence of the wealthiest Americans and interest groups on the political outcomes of the country has been thrown into sharp relief. Professor Michael Klarman’s forward in this article underscores the issue, highlighting the absence of true democracy in a country where the will of the working and middle classes is often overlooked in favor of the interests of the affluent.

Critique of Neoliberalism

Klarman’s critique extends to the Republican Party’s neofascist turn and the neoliberal policies that favor libertarian businessmen at the expense of the majority. He notes the alarming rise in incarceration and policing, and calls out the myths of liberalism and neoliberalism, acknowledging the role of social forces and material incentives in shaping law and politics.

Reimagining Democracy

However, when it comes to proposing reforms, Klarman zeroes in on democracy and electoral participation. He suggests measures such as automatic voter registration, ending felon disenfranchisement, and restructuring political institutions so they better reflect the will of the population. It is clear that a reimagining of democracy is required, one that is responsive to the needs of all, not just the wealthy few.

Politics Social Issues United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

