Politics

A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine

In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, thousands of Istanbul citizens congregated on the city’s famed Galata Bridge following morning prayers at eminent mosques, expressing their unwavering support for Palestine. The event, a significant instance of public assembly, resonated with the robust sentiments harbored by many within and beyond the city concerning the Palestinian cause. This large turnout accentuated the depth of support and the importance the issue holds for the participants, who assembled peacefully to ensure their voices were heard.

An Assembly of Solidarity

The demonstration was organized by the Turkish Youth Foundation and the National Willpower Platform, in collaboration with 308 non-governmental organizations. Participants gathered in mosque courtyards, offering prayers for the martyrs and Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks. Notable political figures such as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, former Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, and Bilal Erdoğan also marked their presence.

Public Sentiment and Political Stance

Pro-Palestinian rallies have been a recurring phenomenon in Turkish cities since Israel commenced bombing Gaza, and Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been vocal in his support for Palestine and critical of Israel’s conduct. Erdogan’s critique of the Israeli Prime Minister, likening him to Adolf Hitler, underscores the intensity of his stance.

The Galata Bridge Gathering: A Symbol of Unity

The gathering on Galata Bridge served as a potent symbol of unity and a clarion call for action. It was an emphatic reminder of the historical and cultural ties that bind Istanbul and its residents to the Palestinian territory. This solidarity rally, endorsed by hundreds of thousands of people, was an impactful display of unity and a powerful criticism of Israeli actions.

Politics Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

