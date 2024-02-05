A Battle of Conservatives: Bost vs Bailey in 2024 Republican Primary

In the 2024 Republican primary for Illinois' 12th District, an intriguing contest is unfolding between Congressman Mike Bost and former state senator Darren Bailey. Both candidates, who are staunch supporters of Donald Trump, are vying for the district's Republican nomination. Given the district's solidly Republican leanings, the primary is often the decisive factor in electing the congressman.

Similar Views, Different Approaches

Bost and Bailey share similar conservative views on major issues like immigration and the Second Amendment. Both candidates emphasize the importance of border security and the right to bear arms. However, their approach to the race and their depiction of their political identities differ considerably.

Bost, a seasoned political figure who has spent nine years in Congress and served 20 years in the Illinois House before that, leans on his experience and committee assignments. He criticizes Bailey for running for multiple offices in recent years and brands himself as a 'governing conservative' focused on achieving results rather than maintaining a high-profile social media presence.

Bailey's Grassroots Movement

On the other hand, Bailey, who has four years in the Illinois legislature and a failed bid for governor under his belt, champions his grassroots movement. He portrays himself as an uncompromising conservative and questions Bost's commitment to conservative values based on his voting record. In a bold campaign move, Bailey has invested in a Super Bowl ad to reach out to voters.

Trump's Shadow Over the Primary

One significant aspect of this contest is the candidates’ support for Trump and his policies. Both Bost and Bailey are seeking to prove they are more ardent supporters of Trump. However, the former president has not yet endorsed either candidate for the 2024 primary, adding an element of uncertainty to the race.

The primary election is set for March 19, with early voting beginning on February 8. As both candidates continue their active campaigns, the Republican voters of Illinois' 12th District face a choice between two Trump-supporting conservatives with differing paths to the same political destination.