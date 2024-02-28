96th ZRUCC Meeting in Maligaon Bolsters Railway Dialogue: MPs, Officials, and Stakeholders Converge

On February 28, the 96th Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting convened at the Luitgarh Railway Officers' Club in Maligaon, Guwahati, marking a significant stride towards enhancing railway services through direct stakeholder engagement. This assembly brought together MPs, MLAs, transport department officials, and representatives from various associations across the North-eastern states, West Bengal, and Bihar, under the aegis of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Stakeholder Engagement and Discussion

The ZRUCC meeting, a pivotal forum for dialogue and feedback collection, saw the participation of 13 members, including notable MPs and stakeholders from the expansive NFR zone. The gathering aimed to bridge communication between the railway authorities and its users, offering an inclusive platform to discuss improvements, challenges, and future directions. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NF Railway, led the railway's representation, accompanied by Ravilesh Kumar, the Additional General Manager, among other senior officials, highlighting the event's significance in fostering a collaborative approach to railway service enhancement.

Key Issues and Feedback

Discussions at the meeting spanned a wide range of topics crucial to railway operations and user satisfaction, including service quality, infrastructure development, and passenger safety. By integrating direct feedback from diverse societal sections, the ZRUCC endeavors to pinpoint areas requiring urgent attention and potential improvement. This approach not only promotes transparency but also ensures that strategic decisions are informed by the actual needs and experiences of railway users, thereby aligning service enhancements with user expectations.

Looking Forward

The outcomes of the 96th ZRUCC meeting are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the future of railway services within the NF Railway zone. By facilitating open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, the committee aims to spearhead initiatives that cater to the evolving needs of passengers and stakeholders alike. As the NFR continues to navigate the challenges of providing efficient and safe railway services, the insights garnered from this meeting are expected to guide strategic planning and operational improvements, ultimately contributing to a more responsive and user-centered railway system.

The engagement and discussions witnessed during this meeting underscore a collective commitment to advancing the quality of railway services. As stakeholders and railway officials continue to collaborate, the path ahead looks promising for the enhancement of railway infrastructure and services across the NF Railway zone, setting a precedent for stakeholder engagement in the railway sector.