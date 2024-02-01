95-Year-Old Perth Businessman Donates $1 Million to Voice Referendum No Campaign

Brian Anderson, a 95-year-old retired businessman from Perth, has made a significant political contribution, donating over $1 million to the No campaign against the Voice referendum. This marks the first time Anderson, a former car dealer and engineering business owner, has made a political donation. His decision was motivated by his observation of the Australian government and large corporations financially supporting the Yes campaign, which he felt was unbalanced.

A Million Dollar Voice

Believing in the power of balance, Anderson decided to make a monetary donation as his method of participating, given his age and inability to engage in activism. His contribution to the conservative group Advance Australia has made him their largest donor for the fiscal year 2022-23, exceeding the next largest donor by nearly $600,000. This revelation comes as a part of the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) disclosures.

Impact of Anderson's Contribution

Anderson's donation has not only swelled the coffers of Advance Australia but has also shone a spotlight on the role of wealthy individuals in shaping political discourse and influencing national referendums. His contribution underscores the importance of financial support in advancing political agendas, particularly in a crucial referendum like the Voice.

Major Political Donors and Their Role

The article also offers insights into other significant political donors, changes proposed to campaign finance laws, and disclosures of donations to political parties and groups. The growing profile and professionalism of third-party campaigners like Advance Australia and Climate 200 suggest that the landscape of political donations in Australia is changing. These organizations are becoming increasingly influential in shaping public opinion and policy, fueled by substantial donations from individuals like Anderson.