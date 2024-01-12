91-Year-Old Republican Leads Lawsuit Against Trump’s Eligibility in Colorado Primary

In an unprecedented move, Norma Anderson, a 91-year-old lifelong Republican and the first woman to serve as majority leader in both houses of the Colorado legislature, spearheads a lawsuit that could potentially disqualify Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit bases itself on a 19th-century constitutional provision barring anyone who engaged in insurrection from holding public office, linking it to Trump’s alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th.

Trump’s Eligibility Challenged

Slated for argument in the U.S. Supreme Court on February 8, the case places Trump, who is a frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, in a precarious position. The Colorado Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, deeming Trump ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause.

Crucial Questions Await Resolution

In its review, the U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, will contemplate critical questions. These include whether the disqualification clause is self-enforcing or necessitates congressional action, and if it extends to the president. This litigation illuminates the wider conservative movement against Trump’s candidacy, underscoring the non-partisan motives driving the challenge.

Broader Conservative Repudiation

The lawsuit garners support from other Republicans and political independents, who express their dismay over the events of January 6th and Trump’s actions. Set against the backdrop of Trump facing separate criminal charges tied to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the case highlights an unyielding pushback from within his own party.