90 Day Fiancé Celebs Debate Trump's Threat to Deport Prince Harry Over Visa Allegations

Recent remarks by former President Donald Trump about potentially deporting Prince Harry have ignited a flurry of opinions, notably from stars of the popular reality show '90 Day Fiancé'. Trump's comments, suggesting he would consider taking 'appropriate action' against Harry if he is found to have lied about past drug use on his US visa application, have resonated across the reality TV landscape, drawing reactions from those who have navigated the complexities of US immigration for love.

Advertisment

Reality Stars Share Their Views

Jesse Meester and Larissa Lima, both prominent figures in the '90 Day Fiancé' series, have publicly voiced their perspectives on Trump's stance. Meester, originally from Amsterdam, praised Trump's strict immigration policies and emphasized the importance of abiding by the law. Lima, on the other hand, acknowledged the privilege of living in the US but argued against immediate deportation for the Duke of Sussex, calling the idea 'extreme'. Sam Wilson, another '90 Day Fiancé' alumnus, shared his personal struggles with past drug addiction, highlighting the potential for bias but agreeing that Prince Harry should not receive special treatment.

Trump's Comments Stir Controversy

Advertisment

In an interview with GB News' Nigel Farage, Trump made clear his position on the matter, indicating that Prince Harry could face deportation if it's discovered he lied on his visa application about previous drug use. This assertion follows revelations in Harry's memoir 'Spare', where he discusses his past experiences with illegal substances. The potential for this issue to impact Harry's residency in the US has sparked a legal inquiry by the Heritage Foundation into his immigration records, underscoring the seriousness of Trump's claims.

Celebrity Justice and Immigration

The discussion around Prince Harry's situation brings to light broader debates concerning celebrity justice and immigration policies. '90 Day Fiancé' stars, familiar with the intricacies of US immigration, emphasize the need for equal treatment under the law, regardless of one's status or background. Their reactions to Trump's deportation threat highlight the diverse opinions on how immigration laws should apply to high-profile individuals, especially those admitting to past indiscretions.

As the conversation around Prince Harry's possible deportation unfolds, it raises significant questions about fairness, legal accountability, and the treatment of celebrities within the immigration system. While Trump's comments have certainly stirred debate, the outcome of this controversy remains uncertain, leaving many to ponder the implications for Harry and others in similar positions.