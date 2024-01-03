80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government’s Commitment to Health and SDGs

The newly constructed 80-bed capacity maternal and child hospital in Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State, was inaugurated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass. The facility was facilitated by Babajimi Benson, a member of the House representing Ikorodu, and constructed and equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering on the Promise of Democracy

During the inauguration, Abass extended praise to Benson for his commitment and tireless efforts in delivering on the promise of democracy to his constituents. This move highlights the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens, through the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and essential health services. The hospital is equipped to tackle diseases and respond to emergencies, with a particular focus on maternal and child health.

Government’s Commitment to SDGs

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, expressed her gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support for SDG-related interventions. She also extended thanks to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for his socio-economic transformation efforts in Lagos State. Adefulire emphasized the crucial importance of integrating SDGs into national and sub-national development plans, assured residents that the hospital is fully equipped to provide adequate health service delivery, aimed at reducing the death rate during childbirth.

Benson’s Role and Community Impact

Babajimi Benson extended his thanks to Abass and the SSA on SDGs for their roles in ensuring the project’s completion. The traditional ruler of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, stated that the new hospital would provide easier and more cost-effective access to healthcare for the local community, marking a significant step forward in the provision of essential health services in the region.