70% Indians Benefit from Free Gas, Tap Water Initiatives: MegaPollWithNews18 Survey

In a significant endorsement of government welfare schemes, a recent survey conducted by MegaPollWithNews18 reveals that 70% of Indians have directly benefited from initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and the Jal Jeevan Mission. These programs aimed at providing free and subsidized gas cylinders and tap water connections to rural households have evidently made a substantial impact across the country.

Advertisment

Groundbreaking Initiatives Transforming Rural India

Launched with the vision to improve the living standards in rural areas, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in 2016, and the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, have been pivotal in ensuring access to clean cooking fuel and safe drinking water. This shift towards cleaner, more sustainable resources not only promotes health benefits but also contributes to the environmental well-being of the nation. The overwhelming positive response from across different social and religious demographics underscores the widespread acceptance and success of these schemes.

Survey Insights: Beneficiaries Across the Board

Advertisment

The comprehensive survey, encompassing over 1 lakh eligible voters from 21 major states, highlights the schemes' penetration across various sections of society. Notably, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Scheduled Castes reported significant advantages from the cooking fuel scheme, while a similar trend was observed concerning the Jal Jeevan Mission. Moreover, the younger demographic, particularly those aged between 26 and 35, expressed substantial relief and satisfaction with the schemes, showcasing the government's focus on the future generations.

Other Schemes and Public Awareness

While the Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission topped the list of beneficial schemes, other initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana also received notable approval from the public. The survey also revealed a direct correlation between scheme awareness and benefits received, indicating the importance of public outreach and information dissemination in the success of such welfare programs.

As India moves closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the findings of this survey not only reflect the current government's achievements in improving rural livelihoods but also set the stage for future policy directions. The acknowledgment from the masses underscores the transformative impact of these initiatives, promising a brighter and more sustainable future for the rural populace of India.