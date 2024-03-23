60,000 March in Pasay for 'Lakad Kontra Droga': A Unified Stand Against Illegal Drugs

On a significant Saturday morning, an estimated 60,000 individuals from diverse sectors including the youth, law enforcement, and non-government organizations, gathered in Pasay City to mark a pivotal moment in the fight against illegal drugs. This grand assembly, part of the interior department's "Lakad Kontra Droga, BIDA Tayong Lahat!" event, not only celebrated the first anniversary of the BIDA campaign but also showcased a united front against substance abuse. Originating from three different starting points in the city, participants converged at the SM Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds, signifying a collective stride towards eradicating drug-related issues in the country.

Community Engagement and Government Initiative

At the heart of this movement were notable figures such as Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, former Senator Manny Pacquiao, and various city mayors who actively participated and voiced their commitment to the cause. Abalos, in particular, highlighted the importance of identifying areas most plagued by drug issues and the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat this menace. With 75,831 drug operations conducted from November 2022 to November 2023, resulting in the arrest of 95,690 individuals and the confiscation of approximately P21 billion worth of illegal substances, the government's resolve in this battle is evident. Moreover, the initiative to clean the ranks within the Philippine National Police further reinforces the commitment to integrity and efficiency in this endeavor.

Empowering Communities Through Awareness and Rehabilitation

Key to the success of this campaign is the involvement of the community at various levels. From the enthusiastic participation of youth representatives like Sangguniang Kabataan councilor Hazel Mae Sawit to the supportive stance of city leaders, it's clear that the fight against illegal drugs requires a united front. The event not only served as a platform for raising awareness but also highlighted the functional anti-drug abuse councils nationwide and the availability of community-based drug rehabilitation programs. Such initiatives aim to not only curb drug use but also rehabilitate those affected, showcasing a holistic approach to resolving the drug crisis.

Future Prospects and Ongoing Commitment

The overwhelming turnout and the collective energy felt during the "Lakad Kontra Droga" event underscore the community's strong stance against illegal drugs. This unity not only signifies the public's support for the government's efforts but also stresses the critical role of community involvement in this long-term battle. As the BIDA program continues to gain momentum, with partnerships across various sectors including media and sports, the path towards a drug-free Philippines seems more attainable. The success of such initiatives reflects a promising step forward, yet it also reminds us of the continuous vigilance and collaborative effort required to sustain this momentum.