60 Lives Lost: The Harrowing Plight of Odisha's Migrant Labourers

A grim revelation has surfaced in the Odisha Assembly, casting a long shadow over the plight of the state's migrant labourers. Labour & Employees' State Insurance Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak disclosed that since 2018, a staggering 60 migrant labourers from Odisha have lost their lives while working in other states. Nayak's disclosure came in response to a question from BJP member Kusum Tete, who sought detailed data regarding the deaths and injuries of migrant labourers from Odisha.

The Unseen Struggle of Odisha's Migrant Labourers

Delving deeper into the matter, Minister Nayak revealed that the state had received 322 complaints from migrant labourers working outside Odisha, leading to the rescue of 5,440 individuals who were then sent back to their native villages. These labourers, often toiling under inhumane conditions, were left vulnerable and exploited, their voices unheard until now.

The situation paints a harrowing picture of the unseen struggle faced by Odisha's migrant labourers. Driven by the need to provide for their families, they are compelled to leave their homes, only to encounter harsh realities in foreign lands. The recent revelation serves as a somber reminder of the immense hardships and risks they endure.

The Road to Compensation

In the face of such adversity, there is a glimmer of hope. Minister Nayak mentioned that compensation is available for migrant workers in the event of workplace death or disablement through various boards and acts, including the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board, and the Workmen's Compensation Act.

Following these provisions, a total of Rs 64,24,807 has been compensated to affected workers. This serves as a small consolation for the families who have lost their loved ones, providing them with some financial relief amidst their grief.

Migration and Licensing

Turning the focus to the migration process, the Minister revealed that in 2023, under The Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act of 1979, 1,231 contractors were licensed to deploy 81,232 migrant labourers to work outside the state. This raises questions about the safety and well-being of these workers, as well as the accountability of the contractors involved.

As the dust settles on this disturbing revelation, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect Odisha's migrant labourers. Their lives, their struggles, and their sacrifices should not be forgotten, nor should they be taken for granted. It is time for swift action and meaningful change, ensuring that the human cost of migration is not measured in lives lost.

In a world where the lines between humanity and labour are increasingly blurred, the story of Odisha's migrant labourers serves as a stark reminder of the price paid for economic progress. As we move forward, let us strive to create a future where no life is lost in the pursuit of a better life.

60 Migrant Labourers from Odisha. 60 lives lost. 60 families left to grieve. And a state grappling with the harsh realities of migration.