Nigeria

58 Years On: Nigeria’s Unending War Against Corruption

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
58 Years On: Nigeria’s Unending War Against Corruption

The 15th of January, 2024, marks the 58th anniversary of a defining moment in Nigeria’s history; the 1966 coup led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and a group of young majors. The coup was a bold attempt to cleanse a political class beleaguered by corruption. This moment set the stage for Nigeria’s protracted battle against graft, a struggle often symbolized by the phrase ‘ten per centers’ – a moniker for officials who would pocket a ten percent commission on government contracts.

A Persistent Struggle Against Corruption

Over the years, successive governments, both military and civilian, have echoed the coup’s anti-corruption sentiment in their policies and pledges. However, corruption remains deeply entrenched. The establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2003 was one of the significant strides made in this war. Yet, it hasn’t been enough to completely eradicate the problem.

Presidents Obasanjo and Buhari have both prioritized anti-corruption measures during their respective tenures. However, the persistence of corruption continues to be a blot on Nigeria’s international reputation and a stumbling block to its development.

Reflecting on 58 Years of Anti-Corruption Efforts

As we reflect on the 58 years since the 1966 coup, it’s clear that the nation is still grappling with the pervasive influence of corruption. This persistent issue underscores the need for a more potent strategy to tackle the problem.

Current Struggles and Future Steps

The EFCC is currently being called upon to probe corruption allegations against government officials. The emphasis is on the need for thorough scrutiny and appropriate punishment of corrupt officials to safeguard public funds and uphold the rule of law. Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has voiced concerns about the ongoing struggle, emphasizing the complex and increasingly difficult nature of the fight. He has highlighted the need for international cooperation for asset recovery and return, as well as the protection of whistle-blowers.

Osinbajo also praises the Buhari-led administration for granting autonomy to anti-corruption agencies. He stresses the importance of making corruption unattractive and expensive for those who engage in it, indicating the direction Nigeria’s future anti-corruption strategies might take.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

