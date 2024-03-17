55,000 Palestinians Hold Prayers at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Security, Ben-Gvir's Controversial Call

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to perform Isha and Taraweeh prayers, highlighting the resilience and faith of the community despite heightened security measures. The Islamic Waqf Department reported a significant turnout of 55,000 worshippers, a figure impacted by restrictions preventing West Bank and Gaza Strip residents from attending. This event comes amidst contentious proposals by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to alter long-standing practices at the sacred site, potentially inflaming tensions further.

Worship Under Watchful Eyes

The atmosphere around Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site of profound religious significance, was charged as Israeli security forces implemented stringent measures. Roadblocks and checkpoints were established, scrutinizing those entering the Old City and the mosque's entrances. These actions were justified by authorities as necessary for maintaining order, yet they significantly reduced the number of worshippers able to participate in the sacred Ramadan prayers. The Islamic Waqf's earlier announcement of 80,000 attendees for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan underscores the impact of these security measures on religious observance.

Political Tensions and Religious Rights

The call by Itamar Ben-Gvir to abolish the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the sensitive last ten days of Ramadan has sparked outrage and concern among Palestinians and international observers alike. Such a move, critics argue, would not only violate the historic peacekeeping arrangements but could also lead to severe escalations in Jerusalem and the West Bank. February's decision to strip Ben-Gvir of his powers concerning the Al-Aqsa Mosque seemed to momentarily ease tensions, but his persistent controversial stands jeopardize the fragile peace.

Implications for Peace and Security

The unfolding situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque is a vivid reminder of the delicate balance between religious freedom and security concerns in a region marred by conflict. The large turnout for prayers, despite obstacles, reflects a collective yearning for peace and normalcy. However, proposals to alter the status quo, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, risk igniting further unrest. The international community watches closely as these events develop, hoping for a resolution that respects religious rights and ensures stability.