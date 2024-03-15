50 Million National IDs Delivered, PSA Cautions Against Fake Cash Aid Offers

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced a significant milestone with the delivery of 50 million physical national IDs across the country, marking a major step forward in the government's identification system initiative. This achievement comes alongside the issuance of 45 million digital ePhilIDs, enhancing the accessibility and utility of the national ID for Filipinos.

Expanding National ID Coverage

As of May 2023, the PSA's vigorous efforts have seen over 85 million Filipinos register for their national IDs, with the dual issuance of physical and digital IDs significantly broadening the scope of ID coverage. Deputy National Statistician Fred Sollesta highlighted the overlapping functionality of both ID formats, underscoring their identical utility in transactions and official matters, despite their different formats.

Public Awareness Against Fraud

The PSA has also issued a stern warning regarding misleading Facebook posts falsely promising P5,000 in financial assistance for national ID holders. Sollesta emphasized that possession of a national ID does not automatically entitle individuals to government aid, urging the public to report any suspicious activities and to verify information through official channels. The agency's clarification aims to prevent misinformation and protect citizens from potential scams.

Ensuring Widespread Acceptance

The Philippine government is addressing challenges related to the acceptance of national IDs as valid proof of identity across various agencies and financial institutions. Efforts are underway to ensure that the national ID is recognized universally within the country, with the Civil Service Commission and the Department of the Interior and Local Government issuing memorandums to support this initiative. This push towards widespread acceptance reflects the government's commitment to fully integrating the national ID into the fabric of Philippine society.

The rollout of the national ID represents a transformative development for the Philippines, promising enhanced efficiency in public services and greater inclusivity in access to government benefits. As the project progresses, its impact on the everyday lives of Filipinos and the nation's governance structures is expected to deepen, signaling a new era of streamlined and secure identification processes.