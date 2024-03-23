450 Youths Attend Agro-Tech Empowerment Camp in Wedza South, Spearheaded by Opposition Politicians

About 450 young individuals gathered this week in Wedza South constituency, Chikomba district, for a transformative two-day Youth Agro-Tech Empowerment Camp. The event, organized by opposition party figures, aimed to equip the youth with agricultural skills for self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship. Held at the homestead of Citizens Coalition for Change's Valentine Zinhumwe, the camp drew participants from various constituencies, signaling a significant move towards youth empowerment in Zimbabwe.

Empowerment Through Agriculture

The camp, which saw a mix of lectures and practical sessions, was not just about imparting agricultural knowledge but also about instilling a sense of entrepreneurship among the youth. Valentine Zinhumwe, the host and brain behind this initiative, emphasized the importance of wise investment in small-scale projects for sustainable returns. Highlighting the success of local youths in vegetable farming, Zinhumwe and his team of experts aimed to inspire participants to explore similar ventures, even in urban settings like Harare.

Notable Contributions and Future Plans

The empowerment camp was graced by notable figures including former Harare mayor Ian Makone and several former MPs, who shared insights and pledged support for the initiative. The event also marked the beginning of a broader project aimed at rolling out similar empowerment programs across the country. With an apolitical stance and a focus on community upliftment, the organizers, funded through personal contributions, are setting a new precedent for youth empowerment in Zimbabwe.

Seeds of Change

Participants left the camp not just with new knowledge but also with tangible resources like potato seeds to kick-start their agricultural projects. Ian Makone, leveraging his experience in farming, encouraged the youth to seize these empowerment opportunities. As the program seeks expansion, the success of the Youth Agro-Tech Empowerment Camp in Wedza South offers a beacon of hope for many unemployed youths across Zimbabwe, showing that through collaboration and education, change is possible.

This initiative represents a pivotal moment for youth empowerment in Zimbabwe, challenging the status quo and offering practical solutions to unemployment and economic stagnation. As these young individuals return to their communities, armed with knowledge and resources, the ripple effects of this camp promise to extend far beyond the fields of Wedza South.