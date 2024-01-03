44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests

In a decisive move, the Balochistan government has suspended 44 government employees, including officers, across Turbat and Kohlu. They are alleged to have participated in and facilitated a protest against the killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh. This decision was reached in a recent meeting of the district intelligence coordination committee, leading to disciplinary action against officials of grade 16 and above, initiated through letters to the secretaries of the concerned departments.

Protest Support and Disciplinary Action

In addition to the suspensions in Turbat, 14 government employees in Kohlu district were suspended for their role in the sit-in and for backing the participants of a long march that reached Kohlu last month. These actions were taken under the framework of the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline (BEEDA) Act, 2011. The majority of disciplined employees are from the education department, serving as teachers in various schools.

Additional Measures and Suspensions

Further to the suspensions, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Minister of Tourism and Archeology and Mineral Resources of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government, visited District Complex Rawalkot, ordering the suspension of multiple absent employees on the spot. This list includes a variety of positions, from District Officer Tourism to Driver. The DG Civil Defense has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, and biometric attendance was initiated alongside a departmental briefing conducted by the Deputy Director.

Escalating Rift

In a recent development, 14 Levies Force officials in Kohlu and 29 government employees in Turbat’s Kech district were suspended for alleged engagement in political activities and support for protests against ‘Baloch Genocide’. An investigative committee has been established to examine the political involvement of the Levies Force officials. The suspensions in Turbat are reportedly a response to the employees’ support for protests against the extrajudicial killing of Balach Mola Bakhsh. This wave of suspensions signifies a growing trend of actions against government employees and civilians in Balochistan, underlining an escalating rift between the Baloch populace and the Pakistani authorities.