34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies

The 34th District seat of the Michigan House of Representatives is up for contention, with two Republicans, Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno, formally announcing their intent to contest in the primary election slated for August 6. This seat, largely covering Lenawee County with the exception of Hudson city and Ridgeway, Deerfield, and Macon townships, is currently held by state Representative Dale Zorn who is unable to seek reelection due to term limits.

Jenkins-Arno’s Return to Politics

Bringing a wealth of experience, Jenkins-Arno previously served three terms in the state House but was term-limited in 2016. However, the passing of Proposal 1 in 2022, a term limits modification, has rendered her eligible to run again. Since her departure from the legislature, she has been employed by the Hudson school district, continuously working for the betterment of her community.

See’s Vision for the Community

Austin See, a member of the Tecumseh City Council since 2018, is also a known face in the community. Apart from his political role, See is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and founded the Lenawee County Veterans Coalition. His professional experience includes a stint as the member relations manager for the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce. Both Jenkins-Arno and See have expressed their commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Lenawee County and funneling resources back into their communities.

A Highly Anticipated Primary Election

The primary election, set for August 6, will be a significant event in Michigan’s political calendar. The deadline for candidates to file is April 23, marking the beginning of a heated campaign season. With the 34th District seat in play, the primary election promises to be a tight race between two seasoned community figures, both of whom are determined to make an impact in their communities.