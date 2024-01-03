en English
Politics

32nd Anniversary of ‘Wednesday Demonstration’: A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
32nd Anniversary of ‘Wednesday Demonstration’: A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

In the heart of Seoul, a potent symbol of historical grievances and a beacon of unyielding demand for justice stands resolute. The 32nd anniversary of the ‘Wednesday Demonstration’ took place this week, marking the 1,629th protest since its inception on January 8, 1992. This weekly rally, steadfastly held in front of the Japanese Embassy, echoes the voices of Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery by Japan, often referred to as ‘comfort women.’

Unwavering Call for Justice

The initial protest, sparked by the visit of then Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa to Seoul, has since evolved into a regular event. Its core mission remains unaltered – advocating for the recognition of and justice for the Korean women coerced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II. The ‘Wednesday Demonstrations’ serve as a constant reminder of the unresolved issues between Korea and Japan, underscoring the need for addressing historical injustices.

Intertwining History and Present

The latest rally coincides with the announcement from North Korea of its decision to abandon reunification efforts with South Korea, citing ‘collusion with foreign forces.’ This stance, declared by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ruling party meeting in Pyongyang, has been vehemently condemned by the South Korean Ministry of Unification. The Ministry pledged to continue to ‘overwhelmingly suppress North Korea’s threats’ with the U.S. and work towards normalizing inter-Korean relations.

Political Turmoil amidst Historical Protests

To compound the already tense regional climate, South Korea’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during a visit to Busan. Lee, a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies, is currently recovering after a two-hour operation. This attack, along with North Korea’s incendiary rhetoric and the ongoing ‘Wednesday Demonstrations,’ paints a complex picture of the intricate dynamics at play on the Korean Peninsula.

Politics South Korea World
