en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana’s Political Landscape

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana’s Political Landscape

A political landscape is set to shift in Ghana as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) readies itself for its upcoming Parliamentary Primaries. The event, a significant milestone in the country’s democratic cycle, will see 326 aspirants vying for their party’s nomination to potentially become the members of the next legislative term. The primaries, held across various constituencies, are a testament to the vibrancy and competitiveness of the party’s internal democratic processes.

A Snapshot of the Primaries

Out of the 373 aspirants who initially filed to contest the primaries, 326 have been approved by the NPP. The party’s vetting process saw 29 candidates going unopposed, 11 disqualified, and two referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC). The remaining candidates have been listed for the primaries, slated for January 27, 2024. Notable among those contesting unopposed are Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Patrick Yaw Boamah, and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Controversy and Conflict

While the primaries are a crucial democratic process, they are not without controversy. Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has launched a scathing attack on the incumbent MP for the Bantama constituency, accusing him of corruption. Agyapong has threatened to reveal evidence if the incumbent MP is re-elected, adding a layer of tension to the primaries.

Implications for the General Elections

The outcomes of these primaries will not only decide the party’s representatives but will also shape the NPP’s strategies and prospects for the upcoming 2024 general elections. The primaries are a precursor to the general elections, and the results could significantly influence the political direction and governance of Ghana.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
In the run-up to the 2024 Male’ Mayoral by-election, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has publicly endorsed Aishath Azima Shakoor, the candidate representing the main ruling party, Progressive National Coalition (PNC). The endorsement was delivered via a video message on January 12, 2024, while the President was in China. President Muizzu’s Advocacy President
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
2 hours ago
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
2 hours ago
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
52 mins ago
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
53 mins ago
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
1 hour ago
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
2 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
2 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
2 mins
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
3 mins
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
4 mins
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
4 mins
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
6 mins
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
8 mins
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
10 mins
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app