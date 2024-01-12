326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana’s Political Landscape

A political landscape is set to shift in Ghana as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) readies itself for its upcoming Parliamentary Primaries. The event, a significant milestone in the country’s democratic cycle, will see 326 aspirants vying for their party’s nomination to potentially become the members of the next legislative term. The primaries, held across various constituencies, are a testament to the vibrancy and competitiveness of the party’s internal democratic processes.

A Snapshot of the Primaries

Out of the 373 aspirants who initially filed to contest the primaries, 326 have been approved by the NPP. The party’s vetting process saw 29 candidates going unopposed, 11 disqualified, and two referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC). The remaining candidates have been listed for the primaries, slated for January 27, 2024. Notable among those contesting unopposed are Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Patrick Yaw Boamah, and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Controversy and Conflict

While the primaries are a crucial democratic process, they are not without controversy. Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has launched a scathing attack on the incumbent MP for the Bantama constituency, accusing him of corruption. Agyapong has threatened to reveal evidence if the incumbent MP is re-elected, adding a layer of tension to the primaries.

Implications for the General Elections

The outcomes of these primaries will not only decide the party’s representatives but will also shape the NPP’s strategies and prospects for the upcoming 2024 general elections. The primaries are a precursor to the general elections, and the results could significantly influence the political direction and governance of Ghana.