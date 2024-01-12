326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), one of Ghana’s major political components, has declared that 326 parliamentary aspirants are set for the parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024. The primaries are a decisive step toward the general elections later in the year. The number of contenders denotes a substantial interest in political involvement within the party and underlines the competitive nature of the primaries.

Breaking Down the Numbers

From a total of 373 hopefuls, 29 are proceeding unopposed, while 11 were disqualified and two forwarded to the National Executive Committee (NEC). The remaining qualified aspirants comprise various current Members of Parliament (MPs) and Deputy Ministers. To address any grievances from disqualified aspirants, a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) has been established.

The Role of the Primaries

These internal elections are a testament to the NPP’s democratic ethos and its commitment to enabling members to pick their representatives. The victory in these primaries will be instrumental in determining the party’s chances of success in the 2024 general elections, as the elected candidates will represent the NPP in different constituencies nationwide.

Key Players in the Primaries

Among those contesting unopposed are some notable figures. These include the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan; MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah; and MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor. The winning candidates from these primaries will play a crucial role in the party’s campaign strategy leading up to the 2024 elections.