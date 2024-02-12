28 Years of Injustice: Justice for Kumarapuram Massacre Victims

28 Years of Injustice: Remembering the Kumarapuram Massacre

On this day, 28 years ago, the Sri Lankan military unleashed a wave of terror in the Tamil-majority village of Kumarapuram, Trincomalee. The brutal massacre resulted in the death of 26 innocent Tamil civilians and the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. The survivors of the attack have been fighting for justice ever since, but their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

A Heinous Crime

On that fateful night, Sri Lankan soldiers stormed into the village, beating up Tamil civilians while shouting 'death to Tamils'. They dragged men and women out of their homes, lined them up, and opened fire. The soldiers then proceeded to gang rape a 15-year-old girl before shooting her dead.

Despite survivors identifying the perpetrators, justice has remained elusive. In 2016, six soldiers who were standing trial for the massacre were acquitted of all 101 indictments each faced. The acquittals were seen as a reflection of the lack of competence and commitment of the Sri Lankan criminal justice system to prosecute atrocity crimes.

A Failure of Accountability

A report released by PEARL, a US-based advocacy group, highlighted the failure of successive Sri Lankan governments to ensure accountability and justice for the Kumarapuram massacre. The report stated that the Sri Lankan government had failed to investigate the massacre, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

The High Court Judge ruled that the commanders of the Sri Lankan army should be held responsible for the disappearance of Tamil youth. However, no action has been taken against the commanders, and they continue to hold positions of power in the Sri Lankan military.

A Call for Justice

The Tamil National People's Front held a memorial for a former MP who was a vocal advocate for justice for the victims of the Kumarapuram massacre. The MP's family, along with other survivors, continue to fight for justice and accountability.

Protests were also held in support of Palestinians by Sri Lankan Muslims, highlighting the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights across the world. The protesters called for an end to the culture of impunity that allows atrocity crimes to go unpunished.

As we remember the victims of the Kumarapuram massacre, it is imperative that we demand justice and accountability for their families. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that such atrocities never happen again.

