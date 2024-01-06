en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nepal

24-Hour Prohibitory Order Imposed in Sarlahi District following Violent Protests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
24-Hour Prohibitory Order Imposed in Sarlahi District following Violent Protests

In a swift response to escalating tensions and violence that culminated in the tragic death of a 30-year-old man, Jai Shankar Sah, during protests, the Sarlahi District Administration Office has enforced a 24-hour prohibitory order in the Barahathawa market area. This decisive measure, effective from Saturday to Sunday morning, is aimed at curbing potential vandalism, disruption, arson, and riots.

Protests Erupt over Health Center Transfer

Tensions began to simmer following the municipality’s decision to transfer a 15-bed primary health center to provincial authorities. This move sparked violent protests, where the municipal office and the Municipality chair’s house bore the brunt of public anger and were vandalized, and a motorcycle was set ablaze. The administration’s initial response was to impose a curfew on Friday during the clashes between police and protesters, where the police resorted to using tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse the agitated crowd.

A String of Demands Amid Rising Tension

Protesters, stirred by the loss of their fellow local resident, have put forth a series of demands. They are calling for dialogue regarding the incident, punishment for those responsible for Sah’s death, and the installation of a statue in memory of the victim. Adding to the pressure on local authorities, they are demanding the resignation of Municipality chair Kalpana Kumari Katuwal and the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Barahathawa.

Curbing Violence and Ensuring Order

The 24-hour prohibitory order is an attempt to rein in the mounting unrest and restore order. Under its purview, all meetings and political gatherings are prohibited within the area, and the movement of individuals is restricted. With the lifting of the initial curfew this Saturday morning, the new prohibitory order seeks to prevent any further escalation of the situation, providing a much-needed reprieve as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent protests.

0
Nepal Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nepal

See more
7 hours ago
Nepal and India Reach Agreement on Cross-Border Electricity Transmission Lines
The recent agreement between Nepal and India to enhance cross-border electricity transmission lines marks a significant milestone in regional energy cooperation. The transmission lines, proposed to have a capacity of 132 kilovolts (kV) and below, will be established at multiple border points, heralding a new era of power exchange and energy security in the region.
Nepal and India Reach Agreement on Cross-Border Electricity Transmission Lines
RPP Announces Final Candidate List for Nepal's National Assembly Elections
1 day ago
RPP Announces Final Candidate List for Nepal's National Assembly Elections
Nepal's Coalition Partners Agree on Seat Allocation for National Assembly Elections
1 day ago
Nepal's Coalition Partners Agree on Seat Allocation for National Assembly Elections
Nepal's Butwal Sub-Metropolis Reclaims Public Lands for Community Development
8 hours ago
Nepal's Butwal Sub-Metropolis Reclaims Public Lands for Community Development
Nepal Health Ministry Allocates Funds for Life-Saving Anti-Shock Garments to Combat Maternal Mortality
13 hours ago
Nepal Health Ministry Allocates Funds for Life-Saving Anti-Shock Garments to Combat Maternal Mortality
Minor Parties in Nepal's Coalition Government Secure National Assembly Seats
1 day ago
Minor Parties in Nepal's Coalition Government Secure National Assembly Seats
Latest Headlines
World News
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
30 seconds
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
58 seconds
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
1 min
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
1 min
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
1 min
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
2 mins
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
2 mins
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
Eight-Year-Old Leukemia Warrior Takes Helm as Honorary Captain at Atlanta Falcons Game
3 mins
Eight-Year-Old Leukemia Warrior Takes Helm as Honorary Captain at Atlanta Falcons Game
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury
4 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app