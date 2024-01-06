24-Hour Prohibitory Order Imposed in Sarlahi District following Violent Protests

In a swift response to escalating tensions and violence that culminated in the tragic death of a 30-year-old man, Jai Shankar Sah, during protests, the Sarlahi District Administration Office has enforced a 24-hour prohibitory order in the Barahathawa market area. This decisive measure, effective from Saturday to Sunday morning, is aimed at curbing potential vandalism, disruption, arson, and riots.

Protests Erupt over Health Center Transfer

Tensions began to simmer following the municipality’s decision to transfer a 15-bed primary health center to provincial authorities. This move sparked violent protests, where the municipal office and the Municipality chair’s house bore the brunt of public anger and were vandalized, and a motorcycle was set ablaze. The administration’s initial response was to impose a curfew on Friday during the clashes between police and protesters, where the police resorted to using tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse the agitated crowd.

A String of Demands Amid Rising Tension

Protesters, stirred by the loss of their fellow local resident, have put forth a series of demands. They are calling for dialogue regarding the incident, punishment for those responsible for Sah’s death, and the installation of a statue in memory of the victim. Adding to the pressure on local authorities, they are demanding the resignation of Municipality chair Kalpana Kumari Katuwal and the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Barahathawa.

Curbing Violence and Ensuring Order

The 24-hour prohibitory order is an attempt to rein in the mounting unrest and restore order. Under its purview, all meetings and political gatherings are prohibited within the area, and the movement of individuals is restricted. With the lifting of the initial curfew this Saturday morning, the new prohibitory order seeks to prevent any further escalation of the situation, providing a much-needed reprieve as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent protests.