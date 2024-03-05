23 Mexican Election Candidates Request Government Protection Amid Escalating Violence

As Mexico gears up for the 2024 elections, a concerning trend of violence against political candidates has prompted 23, including three presidential contenders, to seek government protection. Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, highlighted the issue during a press briefing, revealing the alarming statistics and the government's commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.
Rising Concerns Over Election Safety
The Mexican government is facing increasing pressure to safeguard its candidates as the election approaches. With official campaigns having just kicked off, the consulting firm Data Int reported a significant uptick in violence, marking a 20% increase in murders related to the election compared to 2021. This surge in violence underscores the perilous environment in which candidates are campaigning, forcing many to request state-provided security. The distribution of protection requests among the candidates—with a majority from the opposition—paints a stark picture of the current political climate and the pervasive influence of organized crime.
Government's Response to the Threat
In response to the escalating risks, Rodríguez outlined the government's strategy to protect candidates. A detailed process involving the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), along with the Army and National Guard, has been established to assess and address the security needs of each candidate. Depending on the assessed risk level, candidates could receive protection ranging from a two-agent escort to a ten-officer team with four vehicles. This comprehensive plan reflects the government's dedication to conducting a peaceful electoral process, despite the daunting challenges posed by the current wave of violence.
During her campaign, the Fuerza y Corazón por México opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, defended her security proposal against criticism from Claudia Sheinbaum. Gálvez stated that what Sheinbaum wants is the continuation of corruption and leniency towards criminals. She clarified that her security proposal doesn't mirror Felipe Calderón's war but represents an alternative approach to AMLO's strategy of embracing criminals.
Implications for Mexico's Democracy
The recent murder of Alfredo González Díaz, a candidate for the Labor Party (PT) in Guerrero, underscores the urgency of addressing political violence. With state and municipal governments bearing the brunt of ensuring local candidates' safety, the federal government's initiative to provide protection is a critical step. However, the broader implications of such violence on Mexico's democratic process cannot be overlooked. The fear and intimidation tactics employed by organized crime threaten not just the safety of candidates but the very integrity of the electoral process, potentially discouraging public participation and undermining democratic norms.