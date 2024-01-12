en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice

January 11, 2024, marked a grim anniversary. It’s been 22 years since the establishment of the Guantánamo prison in the U.S. military base in Cuba, a creation initially suggested by Vice President Dick Cheney’s office back in 2002. This prison, holding individuals without formal charges—often indefinitely—has since become a symbol of controversy and human rights violation.

Origins of Guantánamo

The early days of Guantánamo saw detainees from various countries sent to the facility as a temporary solution until trials could be arranged. However, it was eventually revealed that trials in federal district courts were never the intention of the Bush Administration. The haunting tale of Abu Zubaydah, a man mistakenly believed to be a high-ranking al-Qaeda official, reveals the grim reality of Guantánamo. Zubaydah was subjected to torture, echoing the brutal and inhumane treatment of numerous detainees.

The Senate Torture Report

The release of the Senate Torture Report, heavily redacted yet horrifyingly enlightening, shed light on the reality of these practices. The report exposed the brutal and inhumane treatment of detainees, with Zubaydah’s ordeal being a prominent example. The report’s footnotes chillingly revealed that Zubaydah underwent forced enemas with hummus and a CIA policy dictated that he would never be released from Guantánamo, with his eventual cremation and scattering of ashes in the Caribbean already planned.

Political Resistance to Closure

Despite the efforts and promises of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to close the facility, Congressional obstacles and political resistance have prevented its closure. The current Biden administration faces criticism for not taking more decisive steps towards this goal, even though ten detainees have been released. The military commissions for terrorism cases have been hampered by evidence of torture endured by defendants, leading to several military prosecutors requesting removal from the proceedings due to the unfairness and torture.

On this dark anniversary, the article calls for action to close Guantánamo, emphasizing the widespread condemnation from human rights groups, the United Nations, and the international community. The story of Guantánamo is one of human rights violation, political resistance, and international criticism. It’s a call for justice, urging participation in marches and demonstrations to achieve this end.

0
Human Rights Politics United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
9 mins ago
Unveiling the Shadows: The Fight Against Human Trafficking
Every year on January 11, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day paints a stark reminder of the insidious industry that ensnares millions globally. It’s a pandemic of exploitation that has seeped into the communities of Tennessee and Georgia, with over 1,500 calls reporting instances of human trafficking. The victims, predominantly females aged 11 to 15, share
Unveiling the Shadows: The Fight Against Human Trafficking
Russia's Systematic Abduction of Ukrainian Orphaned Children Unveiled by Reuters
18 mins ago
Russia's Systematic Abduction of Ukrainian Orphaned Children Unveiled by Reuters
Idaho Leaders Condemn Freedom Foundation for Ties with Controversial Figure
24 mins ago
Idaho Leaders Condemn Freedom Foundation for Ties with Controversial Figure
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
10 mins ago
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
11 mins ago
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
MACBAN Alleges Extrajudicial Killings by Nigerian Army; Army Denies Claims
11 mins ago
MACBAN Alleges Extrajudicial Killings by Nigerian Army; Army Denies Claims
Latest Headlines
World News
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
16 seconds
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
1 min
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
1 min
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
1 min
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
2 mins
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
3 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
3 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
3 mins
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app