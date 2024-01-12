22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice

January 11, 2024, marked a grim anniversary. It’s been 22 years since the establishment of the Guantánamo prison in the U.S. military base in Cuba, a creation initially suggested by Vice President Dick Cheney’s office back in 2002. This prison, holding individuals without formal charges—often indefinitely—has since become a symbol of controversy and human rights violation.

Origins of Guantánamo

The early days of Guantánamo saw detainees from various countries sent to the facility as a temporary solution until trials could be arranged. However, it was eventually revealed that trials in federal district courts were never the intention of the Bush Administration. The haunting tale of Abu Zubaydah, a man mistakenly believed to be a high-ranking al-Qaeda official, reveals the grim reality of Guantánamo. Zubaydah was subjected to torture, echoing the brutal and inhumane treatment of numerous detainees.

The Senate Torture Report

The release of the Senate Torture Report, heavily redacted yet horrifyingly enlightening, shed light on the reality of these practices. The report exposed the brutal and inhumane treatment of detainees, with Zubaydah’s ordeal being a prominent example. The report’s footnotes chillingly revealed that Zubaydah underwent forced enemas with hummus and a CIA policy dictated that he would never be released from Guantánamo, with his eventual cremation and scattering of ashes in the Caribbean already planned.

Political Resistance to Closure

Despite the efforts and promises of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to close the facility, Congressional obstacles and political resistance have prevented its closure. The current Biden administration faces criticism for not taking more decisive steps towards this goal, even though ten detainees have been released. The military commissions for terrorism cases have been hampered by evidence of torture endured by defendants, leading to several military prosecutors requesting removal from the proceedings due to the unfairness and torture.

On this dark anniversary, the article calls for action to close Guantánamo, emphasizing the widespread condemnation from human rights groups, the United Nations, and the international community. The story of Guantánamo is one of human rights violation, political resistance, and international criticism. It’s a call for justice, urging participation in marches and demonstrations to achieve this end.