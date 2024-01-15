en English
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
In Belfast, a city rich with political history, a campaign has taken root that draws inspiration from the past to shape the future of young citizens. The ’21st Century Suffragettes Campaign’ is an initiative forged in the crucible of civic duty, aiming to counteract voter apathy and low turnout among the young generation.

Rise of the 21st Century Suffragettes

The campaign, a poignant nod to the historical Suffragettes who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, seeks to instill in young people the importance of exercising their democratic rights. Organized by Feminism in Schools NI, and backed by the National Education Union (NEU), the initiative underscores the vital role of voting and active citizenship in maintaining robust democratic institutions. It is a call to arms for students to register to vote and inspire their contemporaries to follow suit, with the intent of enhancing representation, fostering civic engagement, and effecting policy changes for social good.

Empowering Student Activists

At the helm of this initiative are students, driven by the desire to make a difference. As NEU’s equality officer, Charlotte Carson, notes, beyond the campaign’s inherent ease, it offers a unique opportunity for these young activists to develop their leadership skills, all while contributing to a cause of national importance.

Launch Event at the Parliament Buildings

The campaign is set to kickstart with a launch event at the iconic Parliament Buildings. This event, scheduled on a Wednesday evening, is designed to provide support and training for students in public speaking and campaigning skills. It is not just an introduction to the campaign, but also a platform to expand the team of student activists. The ultimate goal? To have a ’21st Suffragette’ in every school and further education college. Those interested can secure their spots via Eventbrite.

Education Politics United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

