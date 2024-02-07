21 Savage to Perform on SNL Amid Controversy; Supports Legislation Against AI Deepfakes

In an announcement that has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy, rapper 21 Savage is slated to grace the stage of the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL), hosted by a figure marred by a past tainted with racist humor - Shane Gillis. The decision to re-engage Gillis, previously dismissed from SNL for making offensive Asian jokes, has drawn starkly divided reactions from the fans.

Controversial Return to SNL

While some fans stand by Gillis, citing his comedic history and the importance of free speech, a significant number express disappointment and consternation over SNL's decision. The comedian's return has underlined the persistent issue of racism in the entertainment industry, further fuelling the debate over the boundaries of humor and the responsibility of popular platforms like SNL.

A Legislative Stand Against AI Misuse

Amidst this brewing storm, 21 Savage is making headlines for another reason. The rapper, alongside other influential artists such as Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Bette Midler, is throwing his weight behind the No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications Act (No AI FRAUD Act). This groundbreaking legislation is designed to protect artists from the unauthorized use of their voices and likenesses in AI-generated deepfakes.

Bipartisan Support for No AI FRAUD Act

The bill has managed to unite both sides of the political aisle and is currently navigating its way through the House of Representatives. As the entertainment industry delves deeper into the realm of technology, the No AI FRAUD Act signifies a crucial step in safeguarding artists' rights in the digital age.

As SNL gears up to return from its hiatus with fresh episodes, fans are left pondering whether the show will address the controversy surrounding Gillis's return, or continue its legacy of pushing boundaries and sparking discussions. Regardless, the stage is set, the spotlight is on, and all eyes are tuned in to NBC and Peacock, where the episodes will air live.