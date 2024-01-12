2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?

In a New Year’s ceremony, President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus marked a poignant moment in the country’s history, expressing a profound commitment to make 2024 a year of liberation and reunification. This statement resonates deeply as Cyprus commemorates 50 years since the Turkish invasion, an event that has led to an ongoing occupation and division of the island nation.

Political Will: The Keystone to Reunification

The President’s optimism for reunification in 2024 is not an arbitrary hope but is contingent upon the presence of a crucial factor – political will. This sentiment echoes not just the aspirations of the Cypriot people but also the unfulfilled desires of his predecessors who have long yearned for unity and peace. As Cyprus approaches the 20th anniversary of its EU membership, the appeal for political will becomes even more significant, potentially shaping the future of the nation.

International Support: A Beacon of Hope

President Christodoulides also referenced the appointment of a UN Secretary-General’s envoy, a development indicating an international effort towards resolving the long-standing division. The President’s mention of ongoing discussions in Brussels and the preparation for the EU Council presidency in 2026 further underscores the global attention on Cyprus’s quest for reunification.

Turkish Resistance: A Hurdle to Overcome

Despite the President’s hopeful narrative, there exists a counter-narrative from the Turkish side. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz asserted a two-state solution and highlighted the unveiling of the new Swat Gunsel mosque as a symbol of self-confidence for Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish Vice President’s stance, complemented by Turkey’s support for the development of the pseudo-state, adds a layer of complexity to the President’s vision for reunification.

The President’s call for unity sets the stage for a significant year in Cyprus’s history. However, the question remains whether the political will, both domestic and international, will materialize to fulfill the President’s vision, or if 2024 will be another year of missed expectations and continued division.