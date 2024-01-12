en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?

In a New Year’s ceremony, President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus marked a poignant moment in the country’s history, expressing a profound commitment to make 2024 a year of liberation and reunification. This statement resonates deeply as Cyprus commemorates 50 years since the Turkish invasion, an event that has led to an ongoing occupation and division of the island nation.

Political Will: The Keystone to Reunification

The President’s optimism for reunification in 2024 is not an arbitrary hope but is contingent upon the presence of a crucial factor – political will. This sentiment echoes not just the aspirations of the Cypriot people but also the unfulfilled desires of his predecessors who have long yearned for unity and peace. As Cyprus approaches the 20th anniversary of its EU membership, the appeal for political will becomes even more significant, potentially shaping the future of the nation.

International Support: A Beacon of Hope

President Christodoulides also referenced the appointment of a UN Secretary-General’s envoy, a development indicating an international effort towards resolving the long-standing division. The President’s mention of ongoing discussions in Brussels and the preparation for the EU Council presidency in 2026 further underscores the global attention on Cyprus’s quest for reunification.

Turkish Resistance: A Hurdle to Overcome

Despite the President’s hopeful narrative, there exists a counter-narrative from the Turkish side. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz asserted a two-state solution and highlighted the unveiling of the new Swat Gunsel mosque as a symbol of self-confidence for Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish Vice President’s stance, complemented by Turkey’s support for the development of the pseudo-state, adds a layer of complexity to the President’s vision for reunification.

The President’s call for unity sets the stage for a significant year in Cyprus’s history. However, the question remains whether the political will, both domestic and international, will materialize to fulfill the President’s vision, or if 2024 will be another year of missed expectations and continued division.

0
Cyprus International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cyprus

See more
4 hours ago
TUS Airways Forges Strategic Alliance with Holiday Lines Group
In a significant move that promises to reshape the aviation and tourism landscape of Cyprus, TUS Airways has inked a multi-million dollar investment deal with the Holiday Lines Group, a prominent player in the Mediterranean and European holiday market. This partnership will see the Holiday Lines Group, alongside existing shareholders Ken Woolley and Global Knafaim
TUS Airways Forges Strategic Alliance with Holiday Lines Group
Mystery Shrouds Comatose Ukrainian Woman in Limassol: Partner Arrested as Police Probe Deepens
1 day ago
Mystery Shrouds Comatose Ukrainian Woman in Limassol: Partner Arrested as Police Probe Deepens
Turkish Vice President to Inaugurate Largest Mosque in Cyprus Amid Land Dispute
1 day ago
Turkish Vice President to Inaugurate Largest Mosque in Cyprus Amid Land Dispute
A Musical Extravaganza: Upcoming Live Performances Across Cyprus
20 hours ago
A Musical Extravaganza: Upcoming Live Performances Across Cyprus
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Limassol's Criminal Investigation Unit Probes into Mysterious Head Injury Case
1 day ago
Limassol's Criminal Investigation Unit Probes into Mysterious Head Injury Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
1 min
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
1 min
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
1 min
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
1 min
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
3 mins
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
7 mins
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app