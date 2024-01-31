2024 World Leaders Approval Ratings: Modi Soars, Scholz Stumbles

As the dust of 2023 fades, Morning Consult, in collaboration with Visual Capitalist, has unveiled the approval ratings of world leaders in the dawn of 2024. The fingertips of global citizens, through the medium of surveys, have painted a fascinating picture of the world's approval and disapproval of their leaders.

The Ascendancy of Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has emerged as the leader with the highest approval rating. Garnering the support of over two-thirds of the Indian populace, Modi’s rating sits at a robust 77%. This high level of approval is not a sudden surge but a consistent trend over the years, reinforcing his standing in the annals of Indian politics.

The Plunge of Olaf Scholz

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Germany's Olaf Scholz languishes. His approval rating has plummeted to a dismal 20%, a record low for his tenure. This disapproval rating of 76% is a glaring reflection of the dissatisfaction swirling among the German citizenry. Sharing this low approval rating is South Korea's Yook Seok-youl, indicating a similar sentiment among his constituents.

Unveiling the Full Picture

However, the global stage is vast, and the complete dataset, which encapsulates 21 countries, reveals other leaders who have managed to slip below even Scholz and Yook. Leaders from Japan and the Czech Republic are grappling with even lower approval ratings at the start of 2024. The exact figures, though, have been left unspecified in the summary.

These approval ratings are not static snapshots but are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents within each country. The sample sizes vary by country, ensuring a broad representation. The data collection spanned from December 13, 2023, to January 2, 2024, with the figures rounded for simplicity.

As 2024 unfolds, these ratings will continue to shift, influenced by the actions and decisions of these world leaders. The world watches with bated breath as the leaders navigate the tumultuous terrain of global politics.