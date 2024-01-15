en English
Elections

2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar

Today marks the commencement of the presidential election season with the Iowa caucuses, the first in a series of events that will shape the United States’ political landscape for the next four years. The 2024 United States presidential election, scheduled for November 5, will potentially see a rematch between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both of whom are notable figures in their respective parties.

The Road to Nomination

The procedure leading up to the final vote in November starts with caucuses and primaries, instrumental in nominating candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties. Following the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary takes place on January 23. The Democratic Party in Iowa has opted for a mail-in ballot system to choose its candidate, with results released on Super Tuesday, scheduled for March 5. This day is a significant event in the election process, as the majority of states hold their primaries or caucuses. In contrast, the Republican Party has commenced with caucuses in Iowa.

Shaping the Political Landscape

In addition to the Presidential race, this year’s elections will determine 34 out of 100 Senate seats, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and gubernatorial positions in 11 states and two territories. Thousands of local elections across the country will also take place, with several major cities electing their mayors. These results will shape policies and legislative decisions for the coming years.

Debates and Primaries

In the coming weeks, several debates and primaries will unfold, hosted by broadcasters like ABC News, WMUR-TV, and CNN. These events offer candidates a platform to share their visions for the country and debate key issues, providing voters with insights into their potential leaders. Notably, South Carolina’s Democratic primary on February 3 marks a significant shift as it’s the first primary at the request of President Biden, emphasizing the state’s diverse African American population. Other primaries and caucuses will follow in states like Nevada and Michigan, with Republicans sometimes choosing to hold caucuses instead of primaries.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

