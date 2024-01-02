en English
Politics

2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America

As the 2024 United States elections draw near, analysts predict a steady course for the nation’s Latin American trade policy. The focus remains on the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP), an initiative that, despite its modest beginnings early in the year, gained momentum at a November summit where participating countries formally announced the partnership. The APEP has emerged as a keystone of U.S. trade policy in the region, even as the country’s political landscape shifts its attention to the impending presidential election.

Facing the Political Winds

The incumbent government, however, is navigating a complex political climate. There is an apparent backlash against President Joe Biden’s ambitious trade agenda from within his own party, raising concerns of potential electoral liability in key battleground states. The administration’s attempts to rewrite global trade rules and counter former President Donald Trump’s economic policies have hit a snag, with crucial party members withholding their support. The fear is that perceived anti-worker trade deals could trigger an electoral backlash.

Trade Policy Challenges

Even as the administration asserts that its trade agenda remains alive, it faces challenges on multiple fronts. Stalled talks with the European Union and Latin American countries reveal a cautious approach towards trade initiatives, driven by fears of potential electoral fallout. Some of Biden’s allies admit that these end-of-year hurdles might deal a fatal blow to the President’s global economic plans for this term, with trade issues likely to be addressed post-election.

Global Implications

These domestic challenges have global implications. Developments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Taiwan pose significant hurdles to Biden’s 2024 re-election bid, with potential challenges in providing military and economic aid to Ukraine and the risk of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The administration’s trade agenda is also impacted by Senate Democrats’ concerns about the trade proposal’s impact on workers and their re-election chances.

As the U.S. edges towards the 2024 elections, the country’s Latin American trade policy, guided by the APEP and the potential expansion of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), will likely continue to evolve gradually. Amid the changing political landscape, these initiatives represent a consistent approach towards strengthening the U.S.’s economic ties with the region.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

