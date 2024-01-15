en English
Politics

2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux

As the United States gears up for the 2024 elections, the political landscape is being defined with a sharp focus on the House, Senate, and presidential races. The House race is expected to be a close call, with Republicans leading in generic ballot polling. The Senate is on the brink of a potential power shift, with Republicans just two seats away from a majority. Democrats are on the defensive, guarding 23 out of 34 seats in Trump-favored states.

Presidential Race: A 2020 Rematch?

The presidential race seems to be setting the stage for a 2020 rematch. Former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary by significant margins, and President Joe Biden is expected to secure the Democratic nomination devoid of any serious challengers. With Trump’s lead in various states, a potential victory could be on the horizon if current margins remain. Biden’s path to victory, however, depends on his ability to present himself as the stable choice and capitalize on issues such as abortion rights and the unpopularity of Republican extremism.

Independent Candidates: A Game Changer?

Independent candidates might play a decisive role in the election outcome. Biden’s unpopularity, coupled with economic pessimism and his age, may hamper his reelection chances. On the other hand, Trump’s potential advantage in the Electoral College could be a significant factor.

Final Polls and Predictions

According to the final Des Moines Register poll on Republican presidential candidates, Trump is expected to secure the largest share of delegates in Monday’s caucuses. However, about half of likely republican caucus goers desire a candidate other than Trump to be the party’s nominee against Biden. In a survey conducted Jan. 11-13, 2024, among 3,926 potential Republican primary voters, Trump is backed by 69% of potential Republican primary voters nationwide. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 12% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 11% backing.

Trump’s lead in Iowa has strengthened, with 58% of potential Republican caucusgoers supporting him, up from 50% in November. The final poll out of Iowa reveals that Trump has a commanding lead over his challengers Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy. The poll ranked the contenders as follows: Mr. Trump 48 per cent, Nikki Haley 20 per cent, Ron DeSantis 16 per cent, Vivek Ramaswamy 8 per cent, and Not Sure 5 per cent.

The 2024 U.S. election promises to be a thrilling political event with significant implications for the future of the nation. With the political landscape taking shape, it is crucial for voters to stay informed and make educated decisions about the future leaders of the country.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

