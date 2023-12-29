en English
Elections

2024 US Elections: A Crucial Battle for Congressional Control

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:51 am EST
2024 US Elections: A Crucial Battle for Congressional Control

The 2024 United States elections are poised to shape not just the presidential landscape but also the control of Congress. With the Republicans aiming to defend and possibly bolster their slim majority in the House, the Democrats have set their sights on battleground districts that President Biden clinched in the 2020 election. The spotlight is notably on the 17 Republican-held seats in these areas.

Notable Departures and Opportunities

Notable departures that may swing the balance include Democratic Representatives Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who is running for Senate, and Dan Kildee, who is retiring. These absences present the Republicans with a golden opportunity to seize these competitive districts.

Senate Sees Challenging Races

In the Senate, Democrats are gearing up for challenging races in states that former President Trump won in 2024, particularly Montana and Ohio. Democratic Senators Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown, both seeking their fourth terms, are expected to face robust Republican contenders. Tester’s political future could hinge on the dynamics of the GOP primary in Montana. Here, Tim Sheehy, an aerospace CEO and retired Navy SEAL, and possibly Matt Rosendale, a current congressman, may vie for the Republican nomination.

(Read Also: Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot under Insurrection Clause)

Ohio and Arizona’s Unique Contests

In Ohio, Brown is pitted against a strong Republican field that includes Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan, and Frank LaRose. Conversely, Arizona could witness an exceptional three-way race, with incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, potentially vying for re-election against Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego and Republican candidates, including Kari Lake and Mark Lamb. Sinema’s strategy appears to hinge on winning a substantial segment of independent voters and drawing support from both Republican and Democratic voters.

As the Republican presidential hopefuls ramp up their 2024 campaigns, the fate of Congress hangs in the balance. The upcoming elections will not only determine the presidential race but will also shape the power dynamics of the nation’s legislative body. With the House majority at stake, the political chessboard is set for a high-stakes contest that will define the United States’ political future.

(Read Also: America’s Forgotten Crisis: The Decline in Life Expectancy)

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

