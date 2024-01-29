2024 U.S. Senate Race: GOP Eyes Wisconsin with Eric Hovde's Anticipated Entry

In a bid to challenge Democratic incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin, the Republican Party is charting its course for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin. The GOP's knight in shining armor appears to be Eric Hovde, a Madison-based businessman, whose anticipated entry into the race is expected to fuel a heated contest.

Hovde's Second Senate Ambition

Hovde, who narrowly missed out on the 2012 GOP nomination for Senate to Tommy Thompson, is rumored to officially announce his campaign in February. The buzz around his candidacy is amplified by his readiness to heavily fund his campaign, with figures speculated to be around a staggering $20 million or more. The late announcement, a departure from typical campaign norms, is reportedly a strategic move. Insiders say that Hovde has been meticulously preparing for months, intending to abridge the campaign duration to minimize potential Democratic offensives.

Solid Opposition in Senator Tammy Baldwin

Yet, the path to the Senate isn't devoid of obstacles. Standing tall against the GOP is Senator Tammy Baldwin, a formidable adversary with a robust fundraising history. She amassed a colossal $31 million for her 2018 campaign and secured $3 million for the last quarter of 2023 alone. Baldwin's incumbency and a record of successful reelections further solidify her standing in the race.

Other Potential GOP Contenders

While Hovde is touted to be the probable GOP nominee, the Republican camp also boasts other potential contenders. Businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke have expressed interest in throwing their hats in the ring. However, the GOP acknowledges the importance of a fairly clear nomination process, especially when up against Baldwin's impressive track record.

Wisconsin on the GOP's Radar

While the GOP's top priorities lie in Montana and Ohio, they aren't dismissing the potential for victory in Wisconsin. National Republicans are mulling over the possibility of investing in Wisconsin later in the year. Adding to the intrigue, they also speculate that former President Trump's presence on the ballot could tip the scales in favor of the GOP nominee in Wisconsin.