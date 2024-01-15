2024 U.S. Presidential Election: The Race Begins

The stage is set for the 2024 United States presidential election with various candidates announcing their intentions to run for the office. While President Joe Biden is yet to declare his candidacy, he is expected to seek re-election. His potential contenders in the Democratic party await his official announcement. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump, one of the first major figures to enter the race, has announced his candidacy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among high-profile potential candidates who have not yet revealed their intentions. Nikki Haley, former U.N. Ambassador, is also considered a possible contender.

Personal wealth is playing a significant role in the 2024 US presidential election campaigns. Among the top five richest presidential candidates are Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dean Phillips, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Joe Biden. The fundraising and spending trends for this election hint towards it being the most expensive political cycle to date. The process of electing the president includes caucuses, primaries, conventions, and debates, which will take place over the course of the year.

The Iowa caucus, an in-person meeting of Republican voters, will test former President Donald Trump's influence over the party. Despite Iowa allocating a mere 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention, the results of this caucus can provide candidates with a momentum boost. Trump, with 48 percent of support from very enthusiastic supporters, remains a favorite, despite facing criminal indictments and the fallout from his role in the Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

While Trump remains the leading contender in the Republican party, other hopefuls are eagerly vying for a clear runner-up position. Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aim to emerge as chief alternatives to Trump. In a recent poll, Haley surpassed DeSantis in support, although only 64 percent of her supporters seem to have made up their minds. Trump's allies, including Congressional members, are rallying support for him in Iowa. The state's caucus will likely determine the second spot, with Nikki Haley emerging as a strong contender.