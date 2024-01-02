en English
Politics

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms

In the political landscape of the United States, the 2024 presidential election is gaining momentum, with a diverse array of candidates stepping into the ring. The incumbent, President Joe Biden, is seeking re-election as part of the Democratic Party. However, he faces competition within his party from Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips. Meanwhile, the Republican arena sees former President Donald Trump as a formidable contender, along with candidates such as Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ryan Binkley.

Third-party Candidates and New Voting Reforms

Not to be overlooked, third-party candidates like Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also bring unique perspectives to the political discourse. In addition to the competition among candidates, the 2024 election cycle introduces early voting in Connecticut, a development aimed at providing greater flexibility for voters both in primaries and general elections. Furthermore, Connecticut now allows Same-Day Registration, a move that enables eligible voters to register and vote on Election Day itself.

Challenges and Uncertainties

The 2024 U.S. presidential election candidates are operating in an environment fraught with challenges and uncertainties. Former President Donald Trump, despite potential legal battles and indictments, still holds a strong position within the GOP. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, faces concerns about his age and a restless electorate. The political landscape is complicated further by outsider candidates and pressing issues such as abortion rights, immigration policy, and U.S. involvement in global affairs.

Election Outcomes and Global Impact

The U.S. presidential election in November 2024 is poised to be a pivotal event, with ramifications stretching beyond national borders. The potential outcomes of the election could have considerable influence on global issues, including war, peace, and climate action. The contrasts between major party candidates, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, are stark, with Biden representing a career politician championing democracy and Trump embodying an outsider with fiercely partisan views. Not only will the election results potentially reshape the control of Congress, but they will also resonate in key elections around the world in 2024, including those in Taiwan, Russia, and Mexico.

Politics United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

